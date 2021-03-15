See Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Mother's Day Cards for Princess Diana

Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed a heartwarming family tradition.

Every year, their children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, make Mother's Day cards for their late grandmother Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales, known as "Granny Diana" to the young royals, died in 1997 at age 36, when William was 15. Photos of his children's 2021 Mother's Day cards for her were posted on Kensington Palace's Instagram page on Sunday, which is known as Mothering Sunday in the United Kingdom.

George's card was written on bright green paper. It read in cursive, "Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy mothers day. I love you very much and think of you always, Sending lots of love from George xxxxx."

Charlotte, whose full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, wrote her message to her late grandmother on light pink paper. She drew a heart with a rainbow design and surrounded it with small stickers of flowers, butterflies and a ballerina mouse.

"Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day. I love you very much," Charlotte wrote, also in cursive. "Papa is missing you...lots of love Charlotte."

Louis' card was also bright green and contained a colorfully painted heart as well as stickers of a bee, a bird, a butterfly, a dragonfly, a ladybug, a beetle, a caterpillar, a frog, a chicken and a rabbit standing on its hind legs. The card read "from" –written neatly by someone else – and the name "Louis" written in shaky capital letters.

William and Kate's Instagram post also contained what appeared to be a pastel drawing of a hillside on a sunny day, with a tree and plants and birds flying overhead. It was not specified who drew it.

"This year Mother's Day will be different once again," the royal couple's caption read. "Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.

"Each year on Mother's Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William. Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother's Day."