Sharon Stone Asks for Prayers for Younger Sister Battling COVID-19

Sharon Stone took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that her younger sister, Kelly Stone, is in the hospital battling COVID-19.

"My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19," she wrote in her post. "This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system."

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes pain and inflammation in different parts of the body, according to the Lupus Foundation of America (LFA). Lupus can affect your skin, kidneys, heart, joints and lungs.

Next, the 62-year-old actor explained that her sister had a strict regime of staying isolating, only taking trips to the pharmacy.

"The only place she went was the pharmacy," the "Basic Instinct" star wrote. "There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results."

Her post on Saturday ended with a desperate plea to her fans and followers. She said, "Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please 💜."

In another post, Stone asked her fans and followers to "please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce."

Born in 1961, the younger Stone sister also took to social media to share her experience, posting a video from her hospital bed. In the dimly lit clip, she begged her followers "to know that this is real."

"I am gasping... for every breath!" she said in the clip, uploaded early Sunday morning. "Please do this for the people that you love: stand behind more tests, more masks."

"Demand everyone wear masks. You never, ever want to feel like this. I promise you!"

Getting emotional, she added: "I only have love. My heart is breaking for people who can't breathe!"

As of August 16, more than 5 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S., based on NBC News' count. There have been more than 170,000 deaths.

