Stream for Screams: 2022 Halloween Movie Guide

The temperatures are dropping and the leaves are changing color. There is no better time to curl up with a warm cup of apple cider and a scary movie.
Here is a roundup of where to find some of the best Halloween content across Peacock, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max.
Get in the spooky spirit with your favorite spooky movie or try something new…if you dare.
Peacock
- Halloween Ends
- Halloween II & III
- Casper
- The Munsters (1964)
- Frankenstein
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch
- Dracula
- The Birds
- Saw I - VII
- Jigsaw
- Sinister
- Bride of Chucky
- Krampus
- They/Them
- Insidious
- The Visit
- Don't Breath
- BOO! A Madea Halloween
- The Sixth Sense
- The Blair Witch Project
- The People Under the Stairs
Netflix
- The Munsters (2022)
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- Scream
- Goosebumps
- Hush
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- Fear Street
- There's Somone Inside Your House
Disney Plus
- Hocus Pocus 1 & 2
- Under Wraps 1 & 2
- Frankenweenie
- Halloweentown I & II
- Return to Halloweentown
- Werewolf By Night
- Twitches
- The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Collection
- Girl vs. Monster
- The Scream Team
- Cruella
- Into the Woods
- Edward Scissorhands
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Hulu
- Sinister II
- The Exorcist
- Trick
- Prey
- Winchester
- Lantern's Lane
- Antlers
- Ghostbuster I & II
- They Come Knocking
- Monster House
- Hellraiser
- Nightmare Alley
- Carved
- Funhouse
- Hotel Transylvania
HBO Max
- The Shining
- Malignant
- The Conjuring 1 & 2
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- Annabelle
- IT
- IT: Chapter Two
- Corpse Bride
- Beetlejuice
- Scooby Doo: Scoobtober Collection
- Poltergeist
- The Exorcist
- Doctor Sleep
- Young Frankenstein
- Gremlins
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Ouija
- The Possession
- The Purge
- Halloween Kills
- The Curse of La Llorona
- Little Shop of Horror
