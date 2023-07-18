Taylor Swift to become honorary mayor of this California city during Eras Tour stop

Taylor Swift will be Santa Clara's next mayor.

Well, sort of.

The city council on Tuesday will proclaim Swift as an honorary mayor and name Santa Clara to "Swiftie Clara" while her highly-anticipated Eras Tour concert makes its Levi's Stadium stop on July 28 and July 29.

"Taylor Swift is coming to Santa Clara for the third time and this time we wanted to honor her in a respectful way, so we had a proclamation and show our Swiftie spirit on the Eras Tour," Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said.

Santa Clara is not the first city to get caught up in the Swiftie stream. As the tour has crossed America, cities have done everything from formal proclamations to renaming streets as a way to highlight the artist.

“We love her and we love her music,” said fan Tanvi Gupta. “We just love everything that she’s doing.”

Silicon Valley Central Chamber of Commerce CEO Harbir Bhatia said there is a practical reason for all the honorary titles -- it gets people buzzing about the city.

"When we give her that honor for these two days it shows she is coming to Santa Clara," Bhatia said. "Not LA or San Francisco, but Santa Clara."

With tickets to the concerts sold out, hotels around Levi’s Stadium are booked.

“Most of them, they booked November and December of 2022, that's more than six months,” said Eduardo Quinto, the owner of Sterling Inn.

He said he gets at least 10 calls a day with fans trying to book a room for that weekend.

Also getting a taste of the Swift madness are restaurants like Birks.

“Every business around this area is going to be busy for a week or so, so we're excited,” said owner Saeed Azad.

Birks has already received about 200 reservations for that Friday and Saturday and they’re preparing for walk-ins, even with a special Taylor Swift menu.

“The lavender haze is her signature drink,” said Azad.

For those concerned about security following the stabbing at this venue, Levi's Stadium says, “fans should expect an increased security presence at the gates and in parking lots.”

One thing the stadium and city leader say they’ll be looking out for, is tailgating. Many on social media who weren't able to snag tickets are planning to gather outside.

“Based on the other concerts that have taken place on this very successful Eras Tour were going to be prepared in Santa Clara, for whatever happens, we know she has a tremendous amount of fans,” said Santa Clara Mayor Lisa M. Gillmor.

In a statement, Levi's Stadium makes it clear that tailgating is prohibited for the Taylor Swift concerts, adding-fans without event tickets will not be allowed to enter stadium parking lots.

Check out Bhatia's proclamation below.