Actor Tom Cruise shared a video on social media on Sunday thanking his fans for watching his hit summer film “Top Gun: Maverick" — and if you're afraid of heights, keep scrolling.

The video, posted on Instagram, shows Cruise mid-air over a body of water in South Africa where he his filming the next "Mission Impossible" movie.

“Thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick' and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime," the actor said. "Very lucky.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

As Cruise falls through the sky, he says he's running out of altitude before sharing a final message.

“Have a safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies," he said.

"Top Gun: Maverick" surpassed $1 billion in earnings worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies ever.

The 2022 movie is the sequel the 1986 classic "Top Gun," starring a younger Cruise as a naval aviator in San Diego.