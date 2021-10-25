Val Bisoglio, ‘Sopranos' and ‘Saturday Night Fever' Actor, Dies at 95

Val Bisoglio, the actor best known for his character roles in television and film for more than five decades, died last week, his wife said. He was 95.

The actor died in his home near Los Olivos, California, Bonnie Bisoglio said in a statement Monday. A cause of death was not immediately clear.

“He was my darling man,” Bonnie Bisoglio told NBC News. “He was very special.”

