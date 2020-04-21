Joanna Gaines

Virus Delays Launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ New Network

The pandemic has brought most TV and film production to a standstill

98050244
Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic, File

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network will be blooming late because of the coronavirus crisis.

The network's planned October launch is being pushed back because of production delays related to the COVID-19 disease, it was announced Tuesday. A new debut date wasn’t immediately announced.

The pandemic has brought most TV and film production to a standstill.

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lawrence 34 mins ago

Film Adaptation of New ‘Hunger Games’ Book Is in the Works

Friends 41 mins ago

Fans Invited to Compete for ‘Friends’ Reunion Special Spot

Discovery Inc.'s DIY Network will be rebranded as the Magnolia Network when the joint venture with the husband-and-wife team's Magnolia company launches.

To tide viewers over, the DIY Network will air a special Sunday previewing some of Magnolia Network's series and revisiting “Fixer Upper,” the HGTV renovation series that launched Chip and Joanna Gaines' TV careers from Waco, Texas.

The four-hour “Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead” will offer sneak peeks at shows including “Family Dinner" with host Andrew Zimmern, and the England-based remodeling series “Bespoke Kitchens.”

___

Online: http://www.magnolia.com/network

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Joanna GainesChip Gaines
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us