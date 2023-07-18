Who's Peso Pluma? What to know about the Mexican singer making history and his first US tour

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, better known as Peso Pluma, is a 24-year-old Mexican musician who has achieved huge recognition on social media for viral songs -- one of them being "El Belicon" which debuted on Billboard Hot Latin Songs and reached more than 10 million views on YouTube in February 2022.

Peso Pluma's contribution to the music industry is one of a kind, featuring genres such as Regional Mexican, Corridos Rap, Trap, Tumbados and Reggaeton in his compositions.

Why is Peso Pluma so popular?

The Jalisco-born singer dueted with the Mexican group "Eslabon Armado" and made "Ella Baila Sola" -- the first Mexican song ever to enter the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 with more than 24 million streams, according to NPR.

Peso Pluma also ranks the No. 5 most-streamed artist in the history of Spotify, hitting the Top 50 Global chart five times with his collaborations.

During his U.S TV debut, the singer joined Jimmy Fallon to perform on "The Tonight Show," when "Ella Baila Sola" became the No. 1 Latin song in the country in April.

Where is Peso Pluma performing this year?

He is currently touring around U.S performing in California, he's expected to visit other states such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Illinois, Texas, Colorado, New York, North Carolina and others before heading to Canada.

For a full list of cities click here.

How much does Peso Pluma charge for a concert?

The "Doble P" tour tickets prices are different depending on the state and city but they usually start at $48, with an average price of $56.89, according to Vividseats.com

What songs are on Peso Pluma's 'Doble P Tour' setlist?

Peso Pluma playlist vary show to show but most performances include popular songs that fans know such as: "Ella Baila Sola," "PRC," "AMG," "El Azul," "Por las Noches," "Siempre Pendientes," "Chanel," "Rosa Pastel," "La Melena" and "Lo Que Me Das."