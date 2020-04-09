While dozens of celebrities are stepping forward to lend time, money and supplies to the war against COVID-19, at least one actor is literally joining the front lines.

Jennifer Stone, 27, who appeared on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place" as Harper Finkle, has since become a registered nurse. And earlier this week, she posted an Instagram photo sharing her journey.

"A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh) pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday," she wrote Tuesday, referring to fellow actress Maiara Walsh. "It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident. I just hope to live up to all of the amazing health care providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them."

Later, she posted a picture of herself in her car, wearing a protective nose/mouth mask and offering an encouraging, thankful message.

"Why am I giving a thumbs up like a lame uncle? Because I’m wearing a mask to flatten the curve, you can’t see me smiling out of gratitude for hitting 300,000 followers! Thank you guys for all of your love and support!"

Stone appeared on "Wizards" from 2007-12, and has continued to act while studying nursing.

But we think her latest role is her greatest one of all.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: