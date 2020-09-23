Latin Beat

Inside access to the hottest Latino events and celebs in South Florida
J Balvin

J Balvin Named One of TIME's Most Influential People of 2020

Columbian-born reggaeton artist J Balvin cracked the top 100 of TIME's most influential people of 2020 alongside some other notable cultural icons.

Balvin joined other artists like Bong Joon Ho, The Weekend, Megan the Stallion and Kamala Harris on the list.

In J Balvin's excerpt in the article, fellow artist Camila Cabello commented on "the Prince of Reggaeton's" humble and vulnerable nature.

"I saw his posts on Instagram talking about his struggle with anxiety and mental health, and I remember bursting out crying because I no longer felt alone, amazed that someone who was achieving such incredible things was still vulnerable and brave enough to share that with the world," Cabello wrote.

The news arrived after the 4-time Latin Grammy winner became the most nominated Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards with five nominations.

