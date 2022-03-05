“La Mesa Caliente” Debuts on Telemundo

“La Mesa Caliente” is coming to Telemundo!

The much anticipated one-hour live opinion program features some of Latin television’s most recognized names including Myrka Dellanos, Giselle Blondet, Veronica Bastos, and representing the millennial generation, newcomer Alix Aspe.

These four empowered women from different age groups and walks of life will be at the helm discussing the biggest stories and entertainment news of the day, including the most controversial real-life issues affecting the U.S Hispanic community.

“These four extraordinary women, who represent different cultures, points of view and generations, will offer our audience the latest current events from a much more personal and fresh perspective on “La Mesa Caliente,” said Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Content for Telemundo. “With the premiere of this new format, our afternoons will feature a complete lineup of original programming, covering a wide variety of topics featuring our Latino community’s favorite personalities and celebrities.”

About the hosts:

Winner of two Emmy awards, Myrka Dellanos is a renowned author, radio personality, journalist, entrepreneur, and TV host, in addition to being a leading personality on U.S. Hispanic television since cohosting "Primer Impacto." Dellanos has served as host for Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations at the White House in Washington D.C., cohosted several television specials, including red carpets for “Lo Nuestro” awards, served as a guest star on “The View” and as an independent reporter for CNN. In 2011, she had two radio programs on Genesis Radio and is currently the host of Hope Media Group’s “Buenos Días Familia” radio morning show in Houston, Texas. Born in Pennsylvania of Cuban descent, Dellanos has been a spokesperson for important philanthropic organizations such as Save The Children and I am Second, whose mission is to improve the lives of children and adults in vulnerable situations.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Renowned host, actress, author and entrepreneur, Giselle Blondet is one of the most iconic personalities on U.S. Hispanic television. She began her artistic career in her native Puerto Rico at a young age, acting in plays and telenovela productions on the local Telemundo WKAQ station. She continued in the world of telenovelas in Venezuela and Argentina, among other Latin American countries. Later, she joined U.S. Hispanic TV for the launch of the popular morning program, “Despierta América.” Since then, Blondet has hosted successful TV shows and reality competitions, including numerous editions of Univision's “Nuestra Belleza Latina” and Telemundo's “Gran Hermano.” In addition to her work in television, Blondet is the author of the bestsellers ¡Tengo 50...Y qué! and Con Los Pies en la Tierra and launched her own jewelry and bedding line.

With a successful career in media, Verónica Bastos has been a familiar face on Spanish-language TV in the U.S. and Mexico. For more than two decades, she has hosted several entertainment shows, red carpets and specials. Bastos, who recently cohosted Telemundo’s "La Casa de Los Famosos Sin Censura” and served as a guest co-host on "En Casa con Telemundo," is known for saying "things as they are" when speaking about celebrities. She has been awarded Mexico’s Palmas de Oro award as Best Journalist and Host, and her hands are part of Mexico’s famous Paseo de las Estrellas.

Emmy-award winner Alix Aspe began her career at Telemundo in charge of social media for “Noticias Telemundo” and “Al Rojo Vivo,” where she also produced and presented the segment "Famosos En La Red." Aspe was the social media content creator for the network’s morning show “Un Nuevo Día,” in addition to collaborating on the Olympic Games Rio 2016 and FIFA World Cup Russia coverage, and most recently the Miss Universe live broadcast from Israel. Born in Mexico City, Aspe created the popular digital series "As Seen On IG," which became one of the most viewed on Telemundo's official Instagram account. In 2020, she joined Telemundo’s LatinX Now team and later “En Casa con Telemundo.”

“La Mesa Caliente” debuts Mar. 7 and airs live on weekdays at 3 p.m. on NBC 6’s sister station Telemundo 51.