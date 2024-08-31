Search for driver after attempted armed kidnapping of teen in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for the driver of a gray sedan who is accused of trying to lure a teen girl into his vehicle at gunpoint.

The 17-year-old girl was walking to to school on Thursday in the 1600 block of SW 5th Place when the man drove up to her, according to police.

The teen repeatedly told the suspect that she had to go to school before the suspect drove off northbound on Riverside Drive, police said.

The man is believed to be between the ages of 20 to 25, with short curly hair, driving a dray sedan with dark tints -- which is possibly a Nissan. Police said the car is missing a front passenger side hub cap.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department noted that it's aware that the Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a similar encounter in Pompano Beach on the same day, which they believe might be connected.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information about this incident or who may recognize the suspect in the sketch to contact Detective Erica Payne at 954-828-6487. Information can additionally be provided anonymously by contacting Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).