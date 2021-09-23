Latin Beat

PHOTOS: Some of the Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Latin music artists and celebrities came out to shine Thursday at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the most prestigious and longest-running awards show that recognizes Latin music artists.

The event began with a glamorous arrival of the stars who walked the prestigious red carpet wearing their best designer looks. 

Here are a few of our best picks. 

20 photos
1/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Ana Bárbara on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021
2/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Ana Bárbara on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021
3/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Rauw Alejandro on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
4/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: (L-R) Gabriela Berlingeri, Bad Bunny on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
5/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Black Eyed Peas on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
6/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Tokischa on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
7/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Camila Cabello on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
8/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Camila Cabello on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
9/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Chiquis on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
10/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: (L-R) Cristián de la Fuente, Laura de la Fuente on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
11/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Natti Natasha on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
12/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Natti Natasha on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
13/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Gaby Espino on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
14/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: (L-R) Jessica Lynne Harris, Marc Anthony on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
15/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Karol G on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
16/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Karol G on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
17/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: (L-R) Karen Martínez, Juanes on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
18/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Prince Royce on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
19/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: William Levy on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
20/20
(Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2021 — Pictured: Rosalía on the red carpet at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo)

