Pitbull to Launch New ‘N2P' CBD Line With Columbia Care

Rapper Pitbull announced Wednesday the launch of N2P – a new line of CBD products. N2P, or "Negative to Positive," aims to shine a new light on the health and wellness potential of CBD.

“We are committed to changing the conversation around CBD and providing a line of products that people can trust and expect that they’ll receive the best experience possible,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer of Columbia Care. “We’ve partnered with Pitbull because of his passion for CBD and high-quality excellence."

Derived from natural, U.S.-grown hemp, the line of full-spectrum CBD products includes lip balms, salves, tinctures and sour gummies. Chocolate products will be released later in 2021.

The purpose of N2P is to help with everyday wellness by promoting recovery from exercise, soothing comfort from day-to-day stresses and supporting natural sleep cycles.

“N2P is an all-natural, high-quality product directed at the therapeutic benefits of CBD. It’s designed to help customers stay focused, positive and feeling their best," said Pitbull. "It’s our goal to change the perception about the health and wellness benefits of CBD products.”

At launch, the N2P line includes:

3-pack of Pina Colada Lip Balms (150mg CBD, 50mg per balm)

2oz Relief Salve (250mg CBD)

1oz Star Fruit Tincture (1,000mg CBD, 33.3mg CBD per serving)

30ct. Gummies (750mg CBD, 25mg per gummy)

N2P products will be available in select states for purchase online at www.n2pwellness.com and in select Columbia Care dispensaries in Delaware, Maryland and New York. They will also be available at The Green Solution dispensaries in Colorado later this year.