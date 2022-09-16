Miami Native Joins Cast of NBC's ‘Saturday Night Live' This Season

When the new season of NBC's Saturday Night Live debuts, it will have a certain flavor that can be described as being only from Dade.

Joining the cast for season 48 is comedian Marcello Hernandez — a familiar face for many South Floridians.

Hernandez has appeared several times on NBC 6's entertainment show 6 in The Mix as part of the comedy segment for the social media channel Only in Dade.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Cuban-Dominican comedian is a host on Only in Dade's Instagram, which has amassed over 950,000 followers looking to catch the 305's funniest and wildest videos of the week.

Hernandez is also a writer and actor who recently was selected as a Just for Laughs "New Face of Comedy" for 2022.

The Only in Dade star is one of four new SNL cast members announced Thursday, along with the show's first nonbinary cast member.

Molly Kearney, an actor and comedian most recently seen on Amazon Prime’s “A League of Their Own,” is among four additions to the long-running series, NBC announced on Sept. 15

A native of Cleveland, they have appeared in Disney+’s “The Mighty Ducks” and Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2019.

Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker are the other two new arrivals to be added to the cast.

Longfellow has appeared on Netflix’s “Introducing…” and NBC’s “Bring the Funny.” Walker, who was in Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2017, has written for Freeform’s “Everything’s Trash” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”

Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon left the show last spring, as did Kyle Mooney and perhaps the series’ most high-profile star, Pete Davidson. Recently, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari also exited the show.

You can catch the new cast on season 48 of SNL which debuts on Oct. 1 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.