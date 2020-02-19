Rising Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Shooting at a Hollywood Hills Home

Up-and-coming New York rapper Pop Smoke was killed in a shooting during a home invasion early Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, multiple sources tell NBC News.

Police responded to the home in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive at about 4:30 a.m. One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He later died at a hospital. Sources told NBC News the victim was shot multiple times.

The early morning 911 call came from someone on the East Coast, police said. It appears someone from inside the house called that person, who then contacted authorities. Police did not provide more details regarding the call, except to say the caller said at least one intruder was armed with a handgun.

No arrests were reported early Wednesday. Several people were questioned at the scene in the Mount Olympus area, a residential neighborhood in the hills east of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Up to six people are sought in connection with the slaying, police said. At least one of the intruders wore a black mask, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether anything was taken from the home.

The 20-year-old New York rapper, who was born Bashar Barakah Jackson, released "Welcome to the Party" in April 2019. Nicki Minaj remixed the song, which was originally a part of Jackson's debut mixtape, "Meet the Woo."

In December of that year, Jackson collaborated with JackBoys and Travis Scott on "Gatti."

Republic Records said in a statement that the label is devastated: "We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together."

Mourners visited his family home Wednesday in Brooklyn, where Jackson grew up, according to the New York Times. Minaj, 50 Cent and other artists expressed condolences on social media.

Chance The Rapper said in a tweet: "Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family."

Rapper 50 Cent wrote on Twitter: "R.I.P. to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him." In a second post, 50 Cent wrote: "No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.I.P."

The nearly 3,000-square-foot home home is listed as a home for rent that is owned by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

In an Instagram post, she said she had been informed by a third-party leasing and management company overseeing the rental that there had been a shooting on the property.

"Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life," she said.

On Jan. 15, Jackson was indicted in New York on a single federal charge of “interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicle,” for allegedly taking a Rolls Royce from California.

According to court filings and prosecutors Jackson had arranged to use the car in a music video, then had it driven to New York on a flatbed tow truck. When police found the car its license plate had been changed and the windows had been tinted, officials said.

Court filings show Jackson was given permission to travel to France but was ordered to surrender his passport when he returned, and was allowed to travel freely in the US after he posted a $250,000 bond.

Another document said Jackson was ordered not to associate with known gang members as a condition of his release on bond, and according to a transcript of a hearing held on Jan. 17, assistant US Attorney Gillian Kassner said Jackson was a member of a the 823 G Strong Crips.

Jackson’s lawyer has not responded to questions about the indictment or government statements about gang ties.

The NBC4 I-Team's Eric Leonard contributed to this report.