Barefoot x Oreo

Barefoot Wine and Oreo Have Teamed Up for an Unexpected Pairing

Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine will be available starting December 9th

By Maria Chamberlain

Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine
Barefoot x OREO THINS

Oreo cookies and milk. Red wine and chocolate. Oreo cookie wine?

Oreo Thins and Barefoot Wine have come together to offer a small batch release of Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

business Nov 2

Oreo Cookies, Ritz Crackers and Sour Patch Kids Will Cost More Next Year, Mondelez CEO Says

politics Oct 15

A Rare 147-Year-Old Bottle of Champagne Will Go Up for Auction at Christie's This Year

The "one-of-a-kind" red blend includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme along with notes of oak and the natural flavors of blackberry and dark cherries for a smooth and lingering finish.

It can be enjoyed by itself or together with oreo cookies to create a perfect flavor pairing.

"Everyone knows that red wine pairs well with chocolate, but OREO THINS and Barefoot Wine are collaborating to take this classic combination to a whole new delicious level,” said Sydney Kranzmann, Oreo Thins Brand Manager.

Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine will be available starting December 9th exclusively on BarefootWine.com/oreothins for $24.99, while supplies last. 

Each delivery will include: 2 bottles of 750ml Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine and one package of OREO THINS cookies. 

Your nighttime treat just got a lot more interesting.

This article tagged under:

Barefoot x OreoWineWine & SpiritsOreoBarefoot Wines
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us