Tackling a home project? Here's how to remove those stubborn stripped screws

Whether you're doing a quick project around the house or a full renovation, it's likely you'll run into several problems along the way.

In this episode of "George to the Rescue," George Oliphant revisits a handful of amazing people he's met and helped renovate their spaces, including the wonderful folks at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark, New Jersey back in season 13.

George and his team turned one of the larger spaces in their community center into a multi-functional teen lounge.

One of the problems you'll likely see when remodeling older spaces like this one is stripped screws.

A stripped screw is when the small slots in the head of a screw have worn out, making it difficult for a screwdriver to grip the screw and turn it. Most stripped screws are usually old ones that have been in place for a long time. However, you can also strip a screw by overtightening it, even if it's a new screw.

Screwdrivers are a great tool, but they may not work to remove stripped screws.

Here are some other ways to remove a stripped screw when a screwdriver doesn't do the trick.

Step 1: Use a drill

Grab a drill bit that's used for metal and at a low speed, drill a hole into the head of the screw. (The low speed should prevent the screw from breaking or splitting.) Drill until you feel the bit catch, then put the drill in reverse to remove the screw.

Step 2: Use pliers

If the stripped screw is above the surface, use either locking or vice grip pliers to get a strong hold on both sides of the screw. Gently twist left to right until the screw is loose enough to pull it out.

Step 3: Try a rubber band

Surprised? A rubber band can add traction to help do the trick. Place part of the rubber band over the head of the screw. Then take a screwdriver and insert it into the rubber band and turn it counterclockwise to remove the stripped screw.

Step 4: Grab a hammer

Take a flathead screwdriver and insert it into the slot of the screw. Then use the hammer to carefully drive the screwdriver down deep enough to catch it. Then you should be able to twist the screwdriver to remove the screw.

Some of the tips mentioned above were sourced from The Home Depot.

