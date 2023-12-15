Men can be really hard to shop for. He may have everything he "needs" or has no idea what he wants.

He may be bashful about receiving a gift or already has all the accouterments needed for his favorite pastime or hobby.

With less than two weeks until Christmas, it's time to stop browsing and start some serious shopping.

Whether you're shopping for a dad, a husband, a boyfriend, a brother or any other man in you're life, you're sure to find something on this list that he'll enjoy.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Most of these gifts are available on Amazon Prime or have expedited shipping options to ensure delivery by Dec. 25.

Here are our editor's picks. NBC does not have any relationship with these sellers and items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC.

Boxbollen Original $23.79 + $2.99 delivery

It may look a little silly but it's a great, fun way to change up his workout routine.

The Boxbollen improves hand-eye coordination, agility, and reflexes with the interactive boxing ball. He can track his hits in the integrated BoxBall App to keep track of his progress. If he's a competitive guy, he'll love being able to compete with others from around the world to try and beat the record.

It's available on Amazon but shipping is an additional $2.99. It will arrive before Christmas.

Sebastian slipper by Allen Edmonds $149.00

A pair of cozy slippers are just what he needs for lounging around the house, running out to grab the mail from the mailbox and maybe even taking a short drive.

With these stylish slippers, he won't have to change his footwear. This mule slipper is made with premium leather, has a soft, cozy shearling lining and Italian Margom® rubber cup soles for durability and flexibility.

Free 2-day shipping is available when you enter the code FREE2DAY at checkout.

Cashmere long-sleeve sweater polo by Allen Edmonds $199.00

This stunning cashmere polo sweater comes in three colors: burgundy, charcoal and navy.

It's a wardrobe staple that will have him looking polished while staying super comfortable and warm. He can dress it up or down, wear it on its own or layer it with a vest or jacket.

Free 2-day shipping is available when you enter the code FREE2DAY at checkout.

Leather poker set by Mark & Graham $129.00

This leather poker set is a great gift for the guy who loves to have friends over and be social. He'll be proud to show off this heirloom-quality set.

It features rich pebbled leather and a soft suede lining. It includes two decks of cards and 100 colored poker chips. Add a foil-debosses monogram for an extra special touch.

If you'd like to add personalization, order by Dec. 18 at 10 p.m. PT for delivery by Christmas.

If he's the outdoorsy type or he prefers an experience over a material item, a digital gift card to Hipcamp may be just the thing.

Hipcamp offers tent camping, RV parks, cabins, treehouses, and glamping in Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. They cover all National, State, Regional and Army Corps Parks in all 52 States, with over 382,145 campsites across the USA.

You decide the amount you want to give with gift cards starting at $50.00. The moment that you purchase the gift card, he'll instantly receive a digital gift card code in his inbox. If you want him to open a gift on Christmas Day, for example, you can email it to yourself and either forward it to him that day or print it out at home and give it to him in person.

For an extra special touch, you can buy some marshmallows, chocolate bars and graham crackers at your local grocery store to create a s'mores kit to present the gift card with.

For the fútbol/soccer fan in your life, get him the 2024 Adidas MLS official match ball. He'll really get a "kick out of it!"

The vibrant, colorful design was inspired by the 1994 World Cup. It may even be a collector's item.

Last day to order for standard shipping is Dec. 14, Dec. 20 for expedited shipping and Dec. 21 for overnight shippping.

Xbox mobile gaming controller $43.65 (sale price)

Gamers and pretty much anyone who likes a bit of fun will enjoy this mobile gaming controller.

Forget trying to play on your phone, this controller allows him to turn his iPhone into a console to play anywhere and everywhere.

The controller is compatible with any iPhone (iOS 7 or later) and comes with a lifetime warranty.

It's available on Amazon Prime for delivery before Dec. 25.

Trtl travel pillow $44.99 (sale price)

If he has to travel often, he's probably experienced his fair share of uncomfortable journeys.

Gift him this ingenious neck pillow by Trtl. It isn't bulky like traditional travel pillows so it's easy to carry. It has soft fleece on the outside while the inside is constructed with an internal support system that provides "scientifically-proven" head and neck support so he can actually get some good sleep.

It's not too late to receive it by Christmas with priority shipping.

This single-serve coffee coffee brewer is not your run-of-the-mill Keurig.

He'll enjoy flavorful coffee, espresso, cold brew and more with the Bruvi.

Best of all, it uses guilt-free pods that can be tossed straight into the garbage. They are uniquely designed to substantially break down much more rapidly than untreated plastics, through an organic process that leaves no microplastics behind.

So now he doesn't have to choose between convenience and sustainability.

It's available on Amazon for delivery for Christmas. There's also an Amazon-exclusive coupon you can check to get $170 off.

The outset jacket by Nomatic $199.99

A good jacket is something that will never go out of style.

The outset jacket by Nomatic is designed for travel but equally great for everyday. It's made with durable and breathable materials to keep him warm and comfortable between 40°-70° temps.

It's coated with a premium coating to repel water and prevent stains so he's always looking his best.

And when he is traveling and needs a place to rest his head, the jacket folds into the hand pocket to make the perfect travel pillow.

Expedited shipping is available so it arrives by Christmas.

Men's classic puffer vest by Bernardo $59.00 (sale price)

This is a classic part of the Tech Bro uniform for a reason.

The black puffer vest looks great with jeans, khakis and slacks. It's easy to care for and is made with Ecoplume™ insulation for a sustainable filler.

Get an extra 25% off with code HOLIDAY25.

Order by Dec. 20 for FedEx 3-Business Day Shipping

Aonic 50 Gen 2 by Shure $349.00

If he's an audiophile, these headphones are the best of the best.

They deliver premium studio-quality sound with adjustable noise-canceling technology.

The modern all-black design keeps both style and comfort top of mind. These headphones have up to 45 hours of battery life.

Free 1-day shipping is available.

Holiday tin - 4 granolas by Tom's Perfect 10 $74.99

Forget the boring popcorn tins.

Gift him this holiday tin with 4 unique granola flavors: Tiramasu, mint chip, golden apple cider and mangonada.

His taste buds will thank you.

Orders will ship on 12/18 by UPS for one day shipping to the Tri-State area, three day to East Coast and South and one week to West Coast. If you are a West Coaster and want delivery before Christmas, send an email granolaking@tomsperfect10.com.

He can never have enough soap.

Gift him some holiday-scented soaps, shampoo and conditioner to keep him smelling fresh.

This gift set contains two snowy pine-tar soaps, two frosty peppermint soaps and frosty peppermint shampoo and conditioner.

Free 2-day shipping with code FREE2DAY. Last day to order is Dec. 17.

Grill master sampler by Walden Local $114.99

If he enjoys grilling, stock up his freezer with these premium quality meats.

He'll receive a mix of beef, sausage, kielbasa and chicken wings sourced from partner farms all over the Northeast. Their beef cattle is 100% grass-fed and finished (no corn, soy, or grain) and are humanely handled.

Last day to order for Christmas delivery is Dec. 17.

If he loves whiskey and trying new things, get him these whiskey cocktail cards.

He can drink his way through the alphabet with 75 different recipes for a whiskey sour, irish coffee, rye and ginger and lots more.

Pick it up at your local bookstore, Barnes & Noble or order on Amazon Prime.

FE LO 1920 RYU sneakers by Feiyue $45

If he's a sneakerhead, a gamer or can just appreciate cool shoes, he's going to love these sneakers from the Feiyue x Street Fighter collection.

These shoes are a blend of Feiyue’s classic 1920 style and martial arts DNA with the unmistakable aura of the 1980s and 1990s video game arcade era.

Orders placed by 3 p.m. Dec. 20 via 2-day shipping method are expected to arrive by 12/24.