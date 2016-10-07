Nestled in the heart of the Caribbean and renowned for its resplendent natural beauty, Saint Lucia is the ultimate location for couples in the first flush of love, honeymooners or seasoned life-partners. No matter the romantic occasion, with a world-class range of accommodation and simply breath taking views, Saint Lucia provides a stunning setting for special photos that will give you a lifetime of cherished memories.





Lauded by the World Travel Awards as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination nine times, Saint Lucia boasts some of the finest wedding and honeymoon settings imaginable – beautiful beaches, cascading waterfalls, historical parks, botanical gardens and mountain tops.





EXPLORE THE WORLD'S MOST-LOVED HONEYMOON DESTINATION





Saint Lucia is awash with activities for couples, from the world's only drive-through volcano to whale, dolphin and turtle watching. For those adventurous couples, a rainforest zipline or helicopter tour over the rainforest is the perfect precursor to a candlelit dinner overlooking the magical Piton Mountains. You can also hike the rugged Atlantic coastline along the Eastern Nature Trail, where you can enjoy spectacular views of Mount Gimie.





For something more leisurely, with equally stunning views, stroll through the Tet Paul Nature Trail. Rent a mountain bike and go off-roading in Anse Mamin. The path winds its way beside a stunning beach and through unspoilt rainforest. Fishing, windsurfing, yachting, scuba diving, snuba, snorkeling or simply floating atop some of the clearest waters in the world. The list of ways to immerse yourself in the waters of Saint Lucia is endless.





Saint Lucia is the island to satisfy every appetite. Taste the very best in Asian, French, EuroCaribbean, Western fusion, Creole cuisine and delicious international dishes. Sway to local beats and dine on local delicacies on Fridays at Anse La Raye Fish Fry or Gros Islet Street Party.





Saint Lucia appeals to the senses like nowhere else on earth.





