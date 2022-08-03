PHOTOS: Families Describe Lasting Impact of Parkland Shooting to Jury on Day 11 of Gunman's Penalty Trial

8 photos 1/8 Tony and Jennifer Montalto walk hand-in-hand from the witness stand after Jennifer gave her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. 2/8 Jennifer Montalto holds a picture of her daughter, Gina, before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. 3/8 Jennifer Montalto pauses before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Montalto's daughter, Gina, was killed in the 2018 shootings. 4/8 Max Schachter, with his son, Ryan, by his side, holds a photograph of his other son, Alex, just before giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. 5/8 Max Schachter reaches out to his son, Ryan, while he reads a poem written by his brother, Alex, as he gives his victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Alex Schachter was killed in the 2018 shootings. 6/8 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler during the penalty phase of Cruz’s trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. 7/8 Family friend Isabel Dalu holds a photograph of Cara Loughran before giving a victim impact statement on behalf of the Loughran family during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Cara Loughran was killed in the 2018 shootings. 8/8 Max Schachter is hugged by Linda Beigel Schulman after he gave his victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Schachter's son, Alex, and Beigel Schulman's son, Scott Beigel, were killed in the 2018 shootings.

