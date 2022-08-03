PHOTOS: Parkland Victims Remembered in Emotional Victim Impact Statements on Day 10 of Shooter's Trial Published 4 hours ago • Updated 3 hours ago 15 photos 1/15 Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz receives a Smith & Wesson M&P15 AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle used by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz from Broward Sheriff’s Office crime lab manger George Bello after Bello testified about the weapon during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. 2/15 Ilan and Lori Alhadeff embrace after giving their victim impact statements during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The Alhadeff’s daughter, Alyssa, was killed in the 2018 shootings. 3/15 Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann hands Lori Alhadeff a photograph of Alhadeff’s daughter, Alyssa, as she and her husband, Ilan Marc Alhadeff, take the stand to give their victim impact statements during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. 4/15 Ilan Alhadeff speaks angrily while giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Alhadeff’s daughter, Alyssa, was killed in the 2018 shootings. 5/15 Theresa Robinovitz breaks down after reading her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Robinovitz’s granddaughter, Alyssa, was killed in the 2018 shootings. 6/15 Gena Hoyer rubs the front of a photograph of her son, Luke, as she shows it to the jury before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Luke was killed in the 2018 shootings. 7/15 Gina Hoyer holds her daughter, Abby, as Tom Hoyer pauses gives his victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The Hoyer’s son, and Abby’s brother, Luke, was killed in the 2018 shootings. 8/15 Annika Dworet holds a photo of her son, Nicholas, as she and her husband, Mitch, take the stand to give their witness impact statements during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Nicholas, was killed, and the Dworet’s other son, Alexander, was injured in the 2018 shootings. 9/15 Shara Kaplan pauses while giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Kaplan’s daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the 2018 shootings. 10/15 Fred Guttenberg holds his wife, Jennifer, after the pair gave their victim impact statements during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The Guttenberg’s daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 shootings. 11/15 Victim Advocate Director Ta’Veca Collins holds a photograph of Carmen Schentrup before reading a victim impact statement on behalf of the Schentrup family during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Schentrup was killed in the 2018 shootings. 12/15 Tom Hoyer wipes his eyes as his wife, Gena Hoyer, gives her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The Hoyer’s son, Luke, was killed in the 2018 shootings. 13/15 Victim Advocate Jennifer Mejia Coronell holds a photograph of Martin Duque Anguiano before reading a victim impact statement on behalf of the Duque family during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Duque Anguiano was killed in the 2018 shootings. 14/15 Members of the Wang family are shown in the gallery during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Peter Wang was killed in the 2018 shootings. 15/15 Family friend Marilyn Binner holds a photo of Aaron Feis before reading a victim impact statement on behalf of Feis's widow, Melissa Feis, during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Aaron Feis was killed in the 2018 shootings.