10 Snubs and Surprises From This Year's Academy Award Nominations

While "Power of the Dog," "Dune," "West Side Story" and "Belfast" nabbed Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, there are quite a few films and actors that didn't make the list.

Lady Gaga seemed to be a shoo-in for a best actress nomination for her role in "House of Gucci," but she was ultimately shut out of this year's Oscar contention.

After winning at the Golden Globes, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" was expected to be a contender in the best international feature category, but managed to break through and claim one of the coveted spots on the best picture list.

While "Power of the Dog," "Dune," "West Side Story" and "Belfast" nabbed Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, there are quite a few films and actors that didn't make the list.

Then, there were the actors and flicks no one had expected to show up on the ballot.

While some of the categories seem to have clear winners — looking at you, Ariana DeBose — others appear to be a much tighter race.

Here are 10 of the most surprising nominations and the biggest snubs.

If you haven't had a chance to check out the full list of nominees for this year's Oscars, you can do so here.

Snub: Lady Gaga

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

While Lady Gaga seemed to be a shoo-in for a best actress nomination for her role in "House of Gucci," she was ultimately shut out of this year's Oscar contention. Both the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the Screen Actors Guild nominated her for awards for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed film. Ultimately, "House of Gucci" secured just one Oscar nomination: makeup and hairstyling.

Surprise: Jessie Buckley

Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter" garnered two acting nominations for one character. In addition to Olivia Colman's nod for portraying Leda in the film, Jessie Buckley earned a best supporting actress nomination for her role as a younger version of Leda.

Snub: 'Tick, Tick...Boom!'

It seems the Academy voters had room to place only one musical on the best picture ballot.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's adaption of "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson's semiautobiographical musical "Tick...Tick, Boom" earned its star Andrew Garfield a best actor nom, but failed to snag consideration for best picture.

Miranda, who is one Oscar win away from an EGOT, will look to one of his "Encanto" songs to secure a historic place in the entertainment industry. Sixteen others have earned this accomplishment, which means they have taken home an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Surprise: 'Drive My Car'

After winning at the Golden Globes, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" was expected to be a contender in the best international feature category, but managed to break through and claim one of the coveted spots on the best picture list. The Japanese film also snagged a best director and best adapted screenplay nomination.

Snub: Denis Villeneuve

Despite earning 10 nominations, including best picture, best adapted screenplay, best editing and best cinematography, for the 2022 Oscars for his film "Dune," Denis Villeneuve did not receive a best director nod on Tuesday.

It was expected that Jane Campion ("Power of the Dog") and Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story") would nab nominations in the category, but Ryusuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car") was a surprise addition. Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast") and Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza") were both on the short list to earn nominations.

Surprise: Kristen Stewart

Neon

Heading into Tuesday's nominations, Kristen Stewart was a long shot for the best actress category. While many had praised her performance as Princess Diana in "Spencer," she had not been nominated for the BAFTAs or SAG Awards. Stewart is the sole nominee from the film directed by Pablo Larrain.

Snub: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

With the best picture category expanded to a guaranteed 10 nominations, some had speculated that Disney and Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" might snag a nod in the category. After all, the film has not only been critically praised but has generated more than $1.77 billion worldwide since December and bolstered the domestic box office. The film did a lot of heavy lifting for the industry and secured only a visual effects nomination.

Surprise: J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons garnered a best supporting actor nomination for his turn as the "I Love Lucy" actor William Frawley in "Being the Ricardos." While on the short list for the nod, Simmons was not considered a front-runner and beat out Jared Leto ("House of Gucci"), Ben Affleck ("The Tender Bar") and Jamie Dornan ("Belfast") in the category.

Snub: Ruth Negga

Netflix

Widely beloved by critics, Rebecca Hall's "Passing" failed to garner any nominations for this year's Oscars. Netflix's black-and-white adaption of Nella Larsen's 1929 novel of the same name featured Ruth Negga as Clare Bellew, a mixed-raced Black woman passing as white in Harlem. Many had expected Negga to pick up the best supporting actor nomination after securing one at the SAG Awards.

Surprise: 'Nightmare Alley'

Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley" was widely considered a commercial and critical disappointment despite its acclaimed director and all-star cast. However, it managed to pick up a best picture nomination on Tuesday, beating out films like "Being the Ricardos" and "Tick, Tick...Boom!" The film also earned nominations for best production design, best costume design and best cinematography.