Asia markets higher as Wall Street gains ahead of key U.S. jobs report

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains ahead of key U.S. employment data.

Shares of Apple suppliers will be in focus after the company reported higher-than-expected earnings.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect to see 240,000 job gains in the U.S. April nonfarm payrolls report due Friday at 0830a.m. ET, compared with 303,000 additions in March.

Investors will be closely watching the data after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Apple, whose second-quarter earnings beat market estimates, announced a record stock buyback program of $110 billion. Shares of the iPhone maker jumped 7% in extended trading, with investors now focusing on shares of Apple suppliers in Taiwan and South Korea.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.60%, while the smaller-cap Kosdaq added 0.77%.

Stock markets in Japan and mainland China were shut for public holidays.

The Japanese yen was still in focus as it strengthened to 152.93 against the U.S. dollar amid suspected government intervention to support the currency on Monday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,458, pointing to a higher open compared to the HSI's close of 18,207.13.

Stocks in the U.S. closed higher on Thursday as investors looked ahead to more earnings as well as the nonfarm payrolls report set to be released on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 322.37 points, or 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.91%. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.51%.

European companies are more cash-rich than they've been in recent history.

Companies in the Stoxx 600 index have nearly 1.5 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion) in cash on their balance sheets — that's 25% higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to Goldman Sachs.

And the dividend yield differential between Europe and the U.S. is the narrowest it's ever been, making Europe more appealing, according to Goldman Sachs. "In other words, Europe has rarely looked cheaper on an absolute and relative basis," it said.

CNBC Pro takes a look at some stocks that turned up on Goldman's screen of high dividend yield names. They are companies in the Stoxx Europe 600 with the highest 12-month forward dividend yields in each sector.

Stocks surged on Thursday ahead of the April jobs report

The major averages posted gains on Thursday, with the S&P 500 jumping 0.91% to close at 5,064.20. The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.51% to end at 15,840.96, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 322.37 points, or 0.85%, to close at 38,225.66.

It was the first positive day in three for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

India ETF trading at all-time highs

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) hit an intraday all-time high again on Thursday as the rally for stocks tied to the country continues.

Morgan Stanley strategist Ridham Desai said in a note to clients Thursday that the India bull market could continue for several more years.

"This is set to be India's longest and best bull market ever," Desai's note said.

First-quarter earnings season scorecard

The first-quarter earnings season is nearing its end. As of Thursday morning, three-quarters of the S&P 500, or 373 companies, have reported results.

So far, 77% of companies have topped earnings expectations, while 61% have surpassed revenue estimates, according to LSEG data. Based on the blended growth rate, companies are on pace to report 6.9% earnings growth year over year and 3.6% revenue growth.

Communications technology is expected to see the most significant quarterly earnings growth at nearly 44% year over year. Earnings for the health-care and energy sectors are expected to decline more than 24% each from a year ago.

— Samantha Subin, Robert Hum