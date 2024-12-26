Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Asia markets trade mixed as investors assess Tokyo CPI, China's industrial profit data

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

Train loaded with coal ready to leave a coal mine belonging to China Energy Investment Corporation on Jan. 14, 2023 in Ejin Horo Banner, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China.
Wang Zheng | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • China's industrial profits extended declines to a fourth straight month, dropping 7.3% in November from a year earlier,
  • November inflation numbers from Japan's capital of Tokyo showed headline inflation rate at 3%, compared to 2.6% in October.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday, as some markets return from the Boxing Day holiday and investors assessed economic data from the region.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

China's industrial profits extended declines to a fourth straight month, dropping 7.3% in November from a year earlier, signaling that Beijing's stimulus measures have yet to meaningfully stem the slide in corporate earnings. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.23% while mainland China's CSI 300 slid 0.3%.

Investors assessed November inflation numbers from Japan's capital of Tokyo, which saw its headline inflation rate come in at 3%, compared to 2.6% in October. Core inflation, which excludes costs of fresh food, rose to 2.4% missing Reuters' expectations of a 2.5% rise. Tokyo's inflation numbers are widely considered to be a leading indicator of nationwide trends.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Japan's jobless rate for the month of November came in at 2.5%, in line with Reuters' estimates and unchanged from October.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.12%, while the Topix added 0.9%. South Korea's Kospi slid 1.11% while the Kosdaq traded 0.78% lower.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.68% as trading resumed after Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Money Report

news 48 mins ago

China's industrial profits extend decline to a fourth straight month, dropping 7.3% in November

news 3 hours ago

Stock futures inch down, but major averages are on pace for weekly gains: Live updates

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased earlier losses and squeezed out a small gain in thin trading Thursday after the market's strong back-to-back gains at the start of the holiday week.

The blue-chip Dow closed the day 28.77 points, or 0.07%, higher to 43,325.80 after losing about 182 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 dipped 2.45 points, or 0.04%, to 6,037.59. The Nasdaq Composite also ended the day lower, falling less than 0.1% to 20,020.36. 

—CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us