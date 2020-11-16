Money Report

In partnership with CNBC

Asia-Pacific Shares Set for a Boost as Vaccine Hopes Again Lift Markets

By Weizhen Tan, CNBC

Ryan Pierse | Getty Images
  • In Australia, the bourse resumed trading on Tuesday after a nearly full-day trading halt Monday due to a software issue.
  • Wall Street was buoyed to record highs after Moderna said preliminary phase three trial data shows its coronavirus vaccine is more than 94% effective in preventing Covid-19.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific shares were set to rise on Tuesday as vaccine hopes once again lifted Wall Street to record highs.

In Japan, futures pointed to a higher open, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close.

Money Report

business 26 mins ago

‘Youth' Investors Are Making Buys That Veterans Wouldn't Make, Cramer Says

Donald Trump 28 mins ago

Trump's Covid Vaccine Czar Says He Hopes Work Is Not Disrupted by Biden Transition: ‘Our Focus Is to Save American Lives'

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.36% in early trading. The bourse resumed trading on Tuesday after a nearly full-day trading halt Monday that it said was due to a software issue which created "inaccurate market data."

Oil stocks in Australia jumped in the morning. Santos rose 3.58%, Oil Search surged past 4%, and Beach Energy rocketed almost 5%.

Wall Street was buoyed to record highs after Moderna said preliminary phase three trial data shows its coronavirus vaccine is more than 94% effective in preventing Covid-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 470.63 points, or 1.6%, to close at 29,950.44. The 30-stock Dow logged intraday and closing record highs. The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% to 3,626.91, posting an all-time closing high. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8% to 11,924.13.

That came after Pfizer and BioNTech announced last week that their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective.

"Equity markets focused on the improving medium‑term growth implications, which appear to be brightening from H2 2021 onwards. Yet the current virus surge is stifling near-term growth prospects," cautioned Felicity Emmett, a senior economist at ANZ, in a Tuesday note.

Outbreaks in the U.S. are still spiking, as the country added 1 million new cases of the virus in under a week. The country has now recorded more than 11 million Covid-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was trading at 92.555, sliding from levels above 92.6 earlier.

The Japanese yen traded at 104.55 against the greenback, a touch firmer as compared to Monday. The Australian dollar was at 0.7320 against the dollar, strengthening from the 0.72 mark yesterday.

What's on tap (all times in HK/SIN):

8:30 a.m.: Singapore's non-oil exports for October, trade data

8:30 a.m.: Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes

Subscribe to CNBC PRO to access live PRO Talks live, including our Dec. 2 discussion on opportunities and risks in international markets.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us