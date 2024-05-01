Cramer's Lighting Round: Dell is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Matterport: "You've got to ring the register there, my friend...You're a winner."
Nextracker: "I would not mess around. I think you buy more."
Dell: "I want you to buy it...That's a good stock to own."
Okta: "I think Okta is terrific. He came back big from that hack."
Ford: "...We need a buyback from Ford. Until we get a buyback from Ford, we ain't getting nothing."
