Cramer's Lighting Round: Dell is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Matterport: "You've got to ring the register there, my friend...You're a winner."

Nextracker: "I would not mess around. I think you buy more."

Dell: "I want you to buy it...That's a good stock to own."

Okta: "I think Okta is terrific. He came back big from that hack."

Ford: "...We need a buyback from Ford. Until we get a buyback from Ford, we ain't getting nothing."

