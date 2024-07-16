Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't sell Match Group

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Fortinet: "I think Fortinet is not my favorite. Palo Alto is, we own it for the Charitable Trust."

Air Products: "You really don't want to be in Air Products, you want to be in Linde. Linde's a much better run company, and that's why Air Products isn't doing as well , and Linde's doing spectacularly."

Sarepta Therapeutics: "I think Sarepta is a speculative situation where they have great science. I am never going to bet against a biotech company with great science, therefore I bless owning the stock. It's too risky for me, but it's ok if you want to be there."

Match Group: "Don't sell Match, you've just got a very, very smart investor in there. You've got Starboard, there's been other activists there too, and I think the Starboard letter, which I read this morning, is superb. And Match has to make the changes that Starboard recommends."

BJ's Wholesale Club: "BJ's Wholesale is very good. My problem is, is why would I want the very good when I can get the best, which, of course, is Costco."

Toast: "The problem with that is, is that you are investing in retail by doing that. And I do not want to be as exposed to retail right now, and so that's the only reason why I do not want to own the stock of Toast.

Teva Pharmaceutical: "Teva's ok...I like best of best, I like best of breed. That means I like Eli Lilly."

Viking Holdings: "I think Viking's terrific. I would put Royal Caribbean and Viking at the top of the heap. They are both excellent."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Palo Alto Networks, Eli Lilly and Costco.

