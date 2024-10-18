CVS to replace CEO Karen Lynch with exec David Joyner as profits, share price suffer

CVS has replaced CEO Karen Lynch with longtime executive David Joyner.

CVS is struggling to drive higher profits and better stock performance.

Longtime CVS Health executive David Joyner has replaced Karen Lynch as CEO, as the company struggles to drive higher profits and stock performance, CVS announced Friday.

The move, effective Thursday, the day before the announcement, comes as CVS shares have fallen nearly 20% this year. Shares plunged about 11% in premarket trading Friday.

CVS has faced challenges as higher medical costs weigh on its insurance unit, Aetna, and consumer spending drops at its retail pharmacies. In August, the company slashed its full-year profit guidance and said it would cut $2 billion in costs over the next several years.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

In its release Friday, CVS said it expects adjusted earnings of between $1.05 and $1.10 per share in its third quarter. It anticipates higher medical costs than previously expected, with a so-called medical benefit ratio of 95.2% in the quarter.

Lynch also stepped down from the company's board of directors. Joyner will take a seat on the board, and Chairman Roger Farah will assume the role of executive chairman.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.