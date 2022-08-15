Dollar General Hit With Nearly $1.3 Million in Fines for Worker Safety Violations at Georgia Stores

Dollar General was hit with nearly $1.3 million in fines for worker safety violations.

Since 2017, the Labor Department said Dollar General has been fined more than $6.5 million.

Earlier this month, rival Dollar Tree was also hit with $1.2 million in fines for worker safety violations.

Dollar General is being hit with nearly $1.3 million in fines for worker safety violations after visits by federal inspectors to three of the company's Georgia locations, the Department of Labor said Monday.

The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it found violations in March that included obstructed exit routes, unsafely stacked merchandise and electrical panels that were difficult to access.

A representative for Dollar General did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Labor Department said the company has 15 days to comply with its citations and penalties, request a meeting with OSHA or contest the proposed fines.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Since 2017, the Labor Department said Dollar General has been fined more than $6.5 million for various violations. Earlier this month, rival Dollar Tree was also hit with $1.2 million OSHA fines for worker safety violations.

"Dollar General continues to demonstrate a willful pattern of ignoring hazardous working conditions and a disregard for the well-being of its employees," said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker in a statement. "Despite similar citations and sizable penalties in more than 70 inspections, the company refuses to change its business practices."

Shares of Dollar General were down less than 1% in late morning trading.