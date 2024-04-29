European markets head for higher open as traders look ahead to Fed meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive open Monday as investors look ahead to more central bank decisions, earnings and data this week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's latest interest rate announcement will come Wednesday, and follows another hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading last Friday.

The central bank is widely anticipated to keep the borrowing cost unchanged, but investors will still closely monitor the post-announcement press conference with Chair Jerome Powell.

S&P 500 futures inched higher Sunday night as the broad index came off its best week in several months. Overnight, the Japanese yen weakened to 160 against the U.S. dollar as stocks in Asia-Pacific markets climbed.

CNBC Pro: This Bitcoin miner and Nvidia AI cloud partner's stock could go up 50%, Berenberg says

A European company known for its bitcoin mining operations has recently transformed its business model to focus on cloud solutions and data center infrastructure.

The company's cloud division is certified as an "Elite" partner of Nvidia, making it one of the largest providers of Nvidia-based cloud services in Europe.

Investment bank Berenberg believes the stock could go up by more than 50%, as the market is largely overlooking the cloud division's potential.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Buy this 'dirt-cheap,' top-rated dividend stock with a 4% yield, Morningstar says

There's one dividend stock that Morningstar says is "deeply undervalued" right now and which it's bullish on for the long term.

It also identified it as one of its top picks for next year.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 46 points higher at 8,189, Germany's DAX up 57 points at 18,221, France's CAC 34 points higher at 8,126 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 110 points at 34,117, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Philips, Vivendi and BBVA. Data releases include Germany's latest inflation figures for April.

— Holly Ellyatt