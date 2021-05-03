European Markets Close Higher and Lufthansa Rallies; UK Market Closed

On the data front, German retail sales posted their biggest year-on-year increase in March since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia-Pacific slipped in Monday trade, with major markets in China, Thailand and Japan closed for holidays.

LONDON — European stocks rose on Monday on the first trading day of May, with the U.K. closed for a public holiday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 both closed 0.6% higher, while Italy's FTSE MIB finished up by 1.1%.

Lufthansa shares climbed 2.6%, after the German carrier said it will offer flights to more than 100 holiday destinations. Meanwhile, shares of Siemens Healthineers rose 1.9% after the German health technology company raised its full-year sales and profit forecast on Monday.

On the data front, German retail sales posted their biggest year-on-year increase in March since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia-Pacific slipped in Monday trade, with major markets in China, Thailand and Japan closed for holidays.

Investors in Asia-Pacific continued to monitor the Covid situation in India as the country continues to battle a deadly second wave of infections. Over the weekend, more than 400,000 daily new cases were registered for the first time.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as shares tied to the economic reopening continued to rise.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

