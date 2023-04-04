GM Says 5,000 Salaried Workers Will Take Buyouts, Expects $1 Billion Charge in First Quarter

DETROIT – About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors opted to participate in a buyout program that was announced last month to lower the automaker's global headcount and fixed costs.

GM CFO Paul Jacobson said Tuesday the automaker expects to take a roughly $1 billion charge during the quarter as a result of the program. The headcount reduction was part of the company's plans to cut $2 billion in structural costs over the next two years.

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional updates.