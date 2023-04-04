Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

GM Says 5,000 Salaried Workers Will Take Buyouts, Expects $1 Billion Charge in First Quarter

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

DETROIT – About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors opted to participate in a buyout program that was announced last month to lower the automaker's global headcount and fixed costs.

GM CFO Paul Jacobson said Tuesday the automaker expects to take a roughly $1 billion charge during the quarter as a result of the program. The headcount reduction was part of the company's plans to cut $2 billion in  structural costs over the next two years.

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional updates.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us