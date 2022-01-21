GM Unveils New High-Performance Cadillac Escalade V-Series SUV

GM will offer a new performance version of the Cadillac Escalade, adding to a growing lineup of high-power gasoline models ahead of the brand's push toward electric vehicles.

DETROIT – General Motors will offer a new performance version of its flagship Cadillac Escalade SUV, adding to a growing lineup of high-power gasoline vehicles ahead of the brand's push toward full electrification by 2030.

The Detroit automaker on Friday said the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series, like its other performance vehicles, will "encompass the peak of Cadillac performance, bold, distinguished design, and innovative technology."

The new V-Series looks extremely similar to other current Escalade SUVs, but it's expected to offer significantly more performance. The sound of the engine also resembles that of a sports car more than a full-size SUV, according to videos released by the automaker.

Cadillac's "V" or "V-Series" designation has traditionally been used for performance cars. The Escalade V-Series is expected to be powered by a 6.2-liter V-8 that's currently used in the CT5-V Blackwing sedan, according to media reports. The engine generates 668 horsepower and 659 foot-pounds of torque. That compares to the current Escalade with a 6.2-liter V-8 at 420 horsepower and 460 foot-pounds of torque.

A GM spokeswoman declined to provide more details about the new vehicle, saying more information will be available in the spring.

Automakers have increasingly been adding performance variants to their lineups as a way to beef-up profit margins before they transition more to electric vehicles, which can offer great performance but lower margins.

Cadillac is expected to lead GM's target to exclusively offer electric vehicles by 2035. The luxury brand is expected to be fully electric by 2030, which includes the Escalade.