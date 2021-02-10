Coca-Cola Earnings Top Estimates as Cost Cutting Offsets Pandemic's Blow to Sales

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's estimates for its fourth-quarter earnings but fell short on its revenue.

The company's business has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The crisis has accelerated its workforce restructuring and portfolio transformation.

Coca-Cola on Wednesday said that the coronavirus pandemic is still hurting its sales, but cost-cutting efforts helped it top analysts' earnings estimates.

The company also released its first forecast since the crisis hit its business. Analysts appear to be more optimistic than the Sprite owner about the speed of its recovery.

Shares of the company rose 2% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 47 cents, adjusted, vs. 42 cents expected

Revenue: $8.6 billion vs. $8.63 billion expected

The beverage giant reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.46 billion, or 34 cents per share, down from $2.04 billion, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring charges and other items, Coke earned 47 cents per share, topping the 42 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales dropped 5% to $8.6 billion, missing expectations of $8.63 billion. Organic revenue, which doesn't include the impact of acquisitions, divestitures or foreign currency, fell 3% in the quarter.

Unit case volume, which strips out the impact of foreign currency, shrank by 3%. All four of its beverage segments reported volume declines, and Latin America was the only geographic region to report volume growth.

The company said that the resurgence of the virus around the world in December and January has put pressure on demand. So far in February, global volume has declined by mid-single digits.

In the fourth quarter, sparkling soft drinks saw volume decline by 1%. Its namesake soda reported volume growth of 1% in the same period, and Coke Zero Sugar's volume rose 3%.

The company's juice, dairy and plant-based beverage segment saw volume shrink by 2%. While Coke's Simply juice and Fairlife milk performed well, they weren't enough to offset a decline in the Minute Maid fountain business.

Volume of its water, enhanced water and sports drinks fell by 9%. But its tea and coffee business reported the biggest contraction in volume. Demand fell 15%, largely due to the pressure on its Costa cafes and Dogadan tea brand in Turkey.

In 2021, Coke is expecting organic revenue growth in the high single digits and adjusted earnings growth in a range of high single digits to low double digits. Analysts' prediction of 10.5% growth for its full-year earnings was on the higher end of the range.

The company also shared an update on its ongoing litigation with Internal Revenue Service. In November, the U.S. Tax Court said that Coke must pay the bulk of its $3.4 billion tax bill. The company said in its earnings report that it "believes that it will ultimately prevail." Coke has calculated that its potential liability could be as much as $12 billion, in addition to increasing its underlying tax rate by 3.5%.

Read the full report here.