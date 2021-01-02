Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
COVID-19

How Airlines Are Transforming to Deliver the Covid-19 Vaccine and Why It Is Especially Challenging Now

American Airlines, Delta and United have been preparing since the summer and jumped into action hours after vaccines were approved for emergency use in the U.S.

By Erin Black, CNBC

United

Airlines are joining the fight against the coronavirus. 

The long wait for a vaccine may be over, but distributing it to the 7.8 billion people around the world is the next big challenge. In the U.S., both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines require two doses that will eventually need to reach the nation's roughly 330 million people.

Even though shipping is only one part of the journey, it's a critical step. DHL and McKinsey estimate vaccinating the world will require up to 15,000 flights. In the U.S., airlines have stepped up to become a crucial part of the supply chain alongside logistics giants like UPS, FedEx and DHL

Money Report

Facebook 14 hours ago

Amazon Employees Call for Company to Cut Ties With Parler After Deadly U.S. Capitol Riot

Twitter Inc 8 hours ago

Amazon to Drop Parler From Its Web Hosting Service, Citing Violent Posts

American Airlines, Delta and United have been preparing since the summer and jumped into action hours after vaccines were approved for emergency use in the U.S

Airlines carrying pharmaceuticals and vaccines is not a new idea, but the scale and speed at which the Covid-19 vaccines must be delivered makes it a more complicated endeavor.

Watch the video to learn how U.S. airlines are transforming to rapidly transport Covid-19 vaccines.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

COVID-19airlinesAmerican Airlines Group Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us