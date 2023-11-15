Hunter Biden lawyers seek subpoenas for Trump, former AG Barr documents

Lawyers for Hunter Biden want to subpoena documents from Donald Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and other former Department of Justice officials.

Biden wants to see if there is evidence that Trump or DOJ officials exerted pressure to launch the criminal investigation into his taxes and foreign business dealings.

The son of President Joe Biden is charged with crimes related to possessing a handgun while being a drug user.

Lawyers for Hunter Biden on Wednesday asked a federal judge to issue subpoenas demanding documents from former President Donald Trump, his ex-attorney general Bill Barr, and two other former top Department of Justice officials.

Biden's attorneys said the documents are needed for the son of President Joe Biden to prepare his defense in the criminal case where he is charged with possessing a handgun while being a drug user.

The information that Hunter is seeking could answer "whether this investigation or prosecution arose" because of any executive branch official, such as Trump or Justice Department officials, "placing undue pressure on government officials" to probe Hunter, the filing said.

The criminal probe of Hunter that led to the pending case in Delaware federal court began in late 2018, during the Trump administration.

That investigation was originally focused on Hunter's income taxes and foreign business dealings.

Hunter for years has been the focus of attention and criticism by Trump and his Republican allies in Congress and elsewhere who accuse him of being involved in corrupt activities that have allegedly implicated President Biden.

