Iowa caucus updates: Trump looks for a landslide

Iowans will battle record-setting cold Monday to take part in the first nominating contest of the 2024 presidential election, the Iowa caucus.

Both Republicans and Democrats will meet in person at 8 p.m. ET for caucuses, or meetings, but only Republicans will cast ballots for president.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to win the GOP caucus by a margin of 20 points or more if polling trends hold. The bigger question is who will take second place, and by how much. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis both poll in the high teens, effectively splitting the non-Trump vote.

Tonight's caucus also serves as the first official barometer of where the Republican party stands in 2024. For example, if Trump wins support from more than 50% of caucusgoers, it narrows the suggest that even if the the non-Trump vote coalesces around one challenger, that candidate still faces an uphill climb.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On the other hand, if Trump falls short of 50%, it raises the odds that a challenger who can unify the rest of the party, be it Haley or DeSantis, might actually defeat him in a nomination fight.

Here's how the Iowa Republican caucuses will actually work

Jeenah Moon | Reuters

The first ballots in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest will not be cast in a voting booth. The party caucus process is much more communal and more intense.

Iowa Republicans will gather at school cafeterias, community centers, churches and other sites Monday evening across 1,657 precincts in the state's 99 counties.

Before recording their choices on ballots, those caucusgoers will hear speeches delivered by candidates' supporters.

The ballots will be collected and counted, and a winner will be announced in the room. The results of the GOP caucuses will be uploaded to the state party's website. Once they are verified, the results will be posted online.

The proceedings start promptly at 7 p.m. CT, and the state GOP urges participants to arrive early.

— Kevin Breuninger

Ramaswamy, DeSantis have flooded Iowa with hundreds of events. It might not help.

For DeSantis and Ramaswamy, Iowa has been more than the cornerstone of their primary campaign strategies — it's become their unofficial second home.

Alyssa Pointer | Reuters

Ramaswamy has held 303 total events in the state since late May, while DeSantis has held 174 events there in the same period, according to NBC News' tally of the GOP primary field.

Both candidates have touted their completion of the "full Grassley," a reference to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley's annual tour of meetings through all of Iowa's 99 counties. Ramaswamy did it twice, his campaign announced on Jan. 2.

It's far from clear whether those efforts will translate into voter support.

Trump, who has held just 38 total events in Iowa since May 23, is heavily favored to win the state. Haley, who has 64 events in Iowa under her belt, is seen as a major threat to DeSantis' hopes of a strong second-place finish in the Hawkeye State.

— Kevin Breuninger

DeSantis turns to finance committee members to help gain support in Iowa

Scott Morgan | Reuters

Ron DeSantis is taking an all hands on deck approach to rallying Iowa caucusgoers to his side, including turning to members of his national finance committee for help on the ground in the Hawkeye State.

Roy Bailey, a co-chair of DeSantis' national finance advisory board, told CNBC that he is among around 50 volunteers from the governor's fundraising operation, are in Iowa on Monday trying to get out of the vote in support of the Florida governor.

The DeSantis fundraisers have been knocking on doors, making calls and speaking at various caucus precincts.

Michael McClellan and Nick Iarossi, are two other members of the finance committee volunteering to help DeSantis in Iowa, Bailey said.

Iarossi posted on X a picture of him attending a DeSantis rally in the Hawkeye State.

- Brian Schwartz

DeSantis scales back expectations

Alyssa Pointer | Reuters

Ron DeSantis, who had long vowed he would win Iowa's caucuses, has pulled back on those hopes as he set his sights on remaining in the race for what could end up being a last stand in South Carolina.

"We're going on with this," DeSantis told NBC News in an interview. "We've been built for the long haul."

The Florida governor entered caucus day well behind Trump in polls in Iowa, and in what looks like a battle for second place with Haley, the former South Carolina governor.

DeSantis plans to head straight to South Carolina right after the caucuses for a campaign event in Greenville, despite the fact that the next Republican contest, on Jan. 23, is the New Hampshire primary.

After that comes the Nevada caucus on Feb. 8. South Carolina's primary is scheduled for Feb. 24.

- Dan Mangan

Haley backer hopes ex-governor has 'a chance,' predicts Trump will win county 'by a mile'

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

A Sioux County caucusgoer backing Nikki Haley said there's "not a chance" she will win the county — and predicted Trump will win Iowa's caucuses "by a mile."

Still, Douglas VanAarsten is supporting Haley "because I think we need a generational change," he told NBC News.

"And I am totally opposed to Donald Trump being the next president," VanAarsten said.

He hopes that by the end of the night, Haley "will have outperformed expectations, and that she has a chance then in New Hampshire, and even a better chance in South Carolina."

"That might get the ball rolling enough so that there's a chance," VanAarsten said.

- Dan Mangan

Life-threatening cold blows chaos into caucus

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Iowans will be battling extreme cold and dangerous wind chills as they trudge toward their caucus sites Monday evening for what could be the coldest caucus day on record.

Minimum wind chill forecasts as low as -35 degrees Fahrenheit are expected around 6 p.m. onward in some corners of the state, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

The agency, a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, warned of "life-threatening cold" in a notice issued early Monday morning.

Frostbite in such temperatures is possible in as little as 10 minutes, according to the agency.

The hostile weather could depress turnout, though it is unclear whether that will help or hinder any of the presidential contenders.

— Kevin Breuninger

Last time competitive Iowa GOP caucuses winner ended up nominee was 2000

Tannen Maury | AFP | Getty Images

It's been 24 years since the winner of competitive Iowa Republican caucuses also ended up being the GOP's nominee that cycle.

Former President George W. Bush pulled off that feat in 2000. Since then, three men who won competitive caucuses did so only to see someone else nab the party's nomination.

In 2008, as Bush was in his last year in the White House, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee won the caucuses. The late Sen. John McCain of Arizona went on to win the nomination.

Four years later, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum won in Iowa, only to fade in later primaries. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was the Republican nominee that cycle.

In 2016, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas won the caucuses. But Trump ended up being the nominee that year.

- Dan Mangan

Haley lags in Iowa events, compensates with ad spending

Nikki Haley has visited fewer Iowa counties and held fewer events than some of her GOP competitors, though she and her super PACs have tried to make up for it with a surge of ad spending.

Scott Morgan | Reuters

Haley had visited 30 Iowa counties as of Sunday, trailing DeSantis who has visited all 99 and Ramaswamy who has visited all 99 two times over. Meanwhile, Trump has only visited 15 counties, holding many events via surrogates.

Since May 2023, Haley has held 125 events across the country, 64 of which were in Iowa. Ramaswamy has held 303 Iowa events out of his total 410. DeSantis, who also secured major Iowa endorsements, has held 174 Iowa events out of 264 total.

Though DeSantis and Ramaswamy appear to dwarf Haley's ground game, she has outpaced the entire GOP field in terms of ad spending.

Rachel Mummey | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Haley has spent $36.2 million on Iowa campaign ads, according to AdImpact, more than any of the other Republican candidates. Just in the past two weeks, $7.8 million went to pro-Haley ads versus $6.1 million for DeSantis and $3.5 million for Trump.

Haley is reaping the benefits of her spending advantage, as a final Iowa poll from NBC News, the Des Moines Register and Mediacom showed her taking over DeSantis' second place spot with 20% support. That momentum still has not been enough to close the gap with Trump who held 48% in the same poll.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Ramaswamy, DeSantis have flooded Iowa with hundreds of events. It might not help.

For DeSantis and Ramaswamy, Iowa has been more than the cornerstone of their primary campaign strategies — it's become their unofficial second home.

Alyssa Pointer | Reuters

Ramaswamy has held 303 total events in the state since late May, while DeSantis has held 174 events there in the same period, according to NBC News' tally of the GOP primary field.

Both candidates have touted their completion of the "full Grassley," a reference to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley's annual tour of meetings through all of Iowa's 99 counties. Ramaswamy did it twice, his campaign announced on Jan. 2.

It's far from clear whether those efforts will translate into voter support.

Trump, who has held just 38 total events in Iowa since May 23, is heavily favored to win the state. Haley, who has 64 events in Iowa under her belt, is seen as a major threat to DeSantis' hopes of a strong second-place finish in the Hawkeye State.

— Kevin Breuninger

Trump warns Iowa caucusgoers to 'be on the lookout for dirty tricks'

Scott Olson | Getty Images

Donald Trump warned Iowa caucusgoers to "be on the lookout for dirty tricks," as he urged supporters to turn out for him, amid concerns that frigid weather in Iowa would dampen turnout.

"The Iowa Caucus is 100% on for Monday night, January 15th," Trump wrote in his TruthSocial post. "It will not be canceled or postponed under any circumstances. Don't listen to any dishonest RINOS or Globalists that say otherwise!"

At a campaign event Sunday in Indianola, Iowa, Trump suggested that there was nothing more important than voting for him.

"It has nothing to do with anything but taking our nation back, and that's the biggest thing there is," he said. "Even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it."

- Dan Mangan