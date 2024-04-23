S&P 500 futures rise after earnings lift the index to a second winning day: Live updates

S&P 500 futures edged higher Tuesday night as investors parsed the latest financial releases from corporate America.

Futures tied to the broad index advanced 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures popped 0.4%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded near flat.

Tesla climbed more than 10% in extended trading after the company announced a renewed push into "more affordable" electric vehicle models. But the megacap tech name and retail investor favorite missed expectations on both lines in the latest quarter.

Visa and Texas Instruments jumped more than 2% and 6%, respectively, on the back of stronger-than-expected reports.

Those are the latest in a solid earnings season so far, with more than 1 out of every 5 S&P 500-listed firms done reporting as of Tuesday evening. Of those that have already posted results, more than 3 out of every 4 have exceeded Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet.

Tuesday marked a second straight winning day for the broad S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which continued recovering from their recent losing streaks. The blue-chip Dow closed the session more than 260 points higher, or nearly 0.7%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained more than 1%.

"What normally happens is the market gets weak before earnings season because you just have economic and political news flow, which tends to be negative," said Jay Hatfield, CEO at Infrastructure Capital Advisors. "It's a typical earnings rally after a pullback when there was an information vacuum."

Earnings will remain a focus for investors on Wednesday. Boeing and Hasbro are slated to report before the bell, followed by Meta Platforms, Ford, Chipotle and IBM after the market closes.

Traders will also monitor economic data on durable goods due in the morning.

Grayscale unveils new filings for ether ETFs

Crypto investment firm Grayscale took the next step in the push for an ether exchange-traded fund on Tuesday.

The firm filed a Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), part of the process of converting that fund into an ETF.

Grayscale also filed to create a Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust, which would presumably have a lower management fee than the ETHE.

While the SEC gave a green light to bitcoin ETFs earlier this year, the regulator has not yet approved an ethereum ETF. Industry experts expect an update sometime next month, though many are skeptical of an approval.

Grayscale was a key part of the push to get a bitcoin ETF approved, including suing the SEC. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is the biggest bitcoin ETF, though it has suffered outflows since its conversion in January.

Capital Economics sees Fed rate cuts possibly starting in September

"[G]rowth is strong; inflation on the Fed's preferred measure hasn't slowed as much as expected; and officials have probably been spooked by the concerns about the stickiness of inflation," wrote Capital Economics' group chief economist Neil Shearing on Monday. "It makes sense that the Fed will push back rate cuts to later this year: Absent an economic shock, there's no rush to cut."

The thinking at London-based Capital Economics is that it makes more sense for the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to loosen monetary policy before the U.S. "Growth in these economies is weaker, inflation is closer to target, and having chased the Fed up there's a risk that policy will become too tight as more households and firms refinance fixed rate debt."

Neither central bank has to wait for the Fed to go first, Shearing said. Both have moved independently of the Fed in prior economic cycles.

Markets are too pessimistic about interest rate policy in the back half of 2024 and in 2025, Capital Economics said. "Developments on the inflation front have muddied the waters, but we still expect the Fed, ECB and Bank of England to cut interest rates by more than markets are currently pricing in over the next 18 months. And we think the ECB and BoE will move in June — even if the Fed now waits until September to make its first move."

S&P 500 Financials outperforming S&P 500 by 3 percentage points in 2024

Don't look now, but the S&P 500 Financials are outperforming the broad market, as measured by the S&P 500, by 9.3% to 6.3% so far in 2024. They are even beating the S&P 500 Tech Index's 6.1% gain this year.

"Banks Remain Strong Globally," trumpeted Tuesday morning's note to clients from Strategas Securities' technical and macro research team led by Chris Verrone. "Among the more impressive responses to the market's nascent oversold condition has come from the Financials, with the sector again pushing to fresh relative performance highs," Strategas said. "Some 25 Russell 1000 Financial constituents found their way onto [Monday's] 3-month relative high list, with the Capital Markets, Banks, and Consumer Finance names leading the push."

The 25 financial stocks at relative highs ranged from Bank of America with a market value of almost $300 billion, all the way down to SLM Corp., at about $5 billion.

Relative strength in financial stocks is not confined to the U.S. either. "Globally, the European and Japanese Banks have also retained their leadership advantage as the broader market has consolidated/corrected," Strategas said. ADRs in British bank Barclays, for example, are ahead 22.5% in 2024, topping even the 16.6% rally in S&P 500 Communication Services stocks.

