Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
social media

Square Buys $170 Million Worth of Bitcoin

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Cole Burston | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Square bought $170 million worth of Bitcoin.
  • The company said it purchased approximately 3,318 bitcoins, expanding on its Oct. 2020 purchase of 4,709 bitcoins.

Square bought $170 million worth of Bitcoin, the company revealed in its fiscal fourth quarter financial report on Tuesday.

The company said it purchased approximately 3,318 bitcoins, expanding on its Oct. 2020 purchase of 4,709. Square said it represents about 5% of the company's total assets as of the end of 2020.

Money Report

advertising 31 mins ago

Ad Tech Company PubMatic Stock Pops 10% in First Earnings Report After December IPO

Donald Trump 34 mins ago

Dominion's $1.3 Billion Election Suit Against MyPillow's Lindell Is ‘Definitely Not the Last,' CEO Says

Bitcoin traded around $48,000 after-the-bell Tuesday, up nearly 62% for the year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The investment is part of Square's ongoing commitment to bitcoin, and the company plans to assess its aggregate investment in bitcoin relative to its other investments on an ongoing basis," the company said in its earnings release. Its CEO Jack Dorsey as also been an advocate of the digital currency.

Companies are increasingly leaning into Bitcoin as it becomes more mainstream. Tesla announced earlier this month it bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin for "more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash."

Pouring into the digital coin comes with risks, due to its volatility. Tesla's share price is now directly linked to the price of Bitcoin, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

social mediaTechnologybitcoinTesla Inc.U.S. Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us