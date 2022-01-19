Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Supreme Court's Gorsuch, Sotomayor Dodge Key Detail as They Deny Rift Over Covid Masks

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
  • Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch denied their relationship has been frayed over a disagreement about wearing masks as a Covid-19 safety measure during in-person court proceedings.
  • The rare joint statement from the two sitting justices came one day after a report said Gorsuch refused to wear a mask, despite a request from Chief Justice John Roberts for all nine members of the bench to do so.
  • The statement does not mention Roberts. It says Gorsuch and Sotomayor were "surprised" by "reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask."

Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch on Wednesday denied their relationship has been frayed over a disagreement about wearing masks as a Covid-19 safety measure during in-person court proceedings.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The rare joint statement from the two sitting justices came one day after an NPR report said Gorsuch refused to wear a mask, despite a request from Chief Justice John Roberts for all nine members of the bench to do so.

The statement did not address the key question of whether Roberts had asked the justices to wear masks. It denied that Sotomayor herself had asked Gorsuch to wear a mask, which is not what NPR reported.

Money Report

Make It 29 mins ago

Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban Says This Is the Moment That ‘Really Got Me Into' Crypto

business 33 mins ago

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Confront Worsening Wildfires

An NPR spokesman told CNBC that the outlet stands by its story, noting that veteran Supreme Court reporter Nina Totenberg "never reported that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask, nor did she report that anyone admonished him."

"The statement released by Justices Sotomayor and Gorsuch does not contradict the reporting in Totenberg's piece," NPR said.

A Supreme Court spokesperson, who shared the statement with CNBC, did not immediately respond to a question about the apparent discrepancy between NPR's reporting and the statement from Gorsuch and Sotomayor.

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

Gorsuch's refusal to wear a mask during oral arguments, and reportedly during the justices' weekly conferences as well, led Sotomayor to participate in those events remotely, according to Totenberg.

Roberts "in some form" had asked the other justices to wear masks after Sotomayor — who has diabetes and is therefore at a higher risk of serious illness from Covid — felt unsafe sitting next to unmasked people amid the surge of the highly transmissible omicron variant, NPR reported, citing court sources.

The statement Wednesday from Gorsuch and Sotomayor does not mention Roberts. Rather, it says the two justices were "surprised" by "reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask."

"It is false," the two justices said in the statement, before reaffirming their cordial working relationship. "While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends," they said.

All nine justices are vaccinated against Covid and all have received booster shots.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19politicsUS: Newslaw
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us