South Florida should expect 4 straight days of rain due to tropical moisture. Here's the timing

A broad area of low pressure in the Gulf has a 70% chance of developing through the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida should get ready for four straight days of heavy rain as a tropical depression or storm will likely form in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The broad area of low pressure has a 70% chance of developing through the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

When should South Florida expect rain?

Expect rain from Sunday through Wednesday.

Saturday is the drier half of the weekend with scattered storms in the morning that looks to push west and south by the afternoon.

Sunday is when tropical moisture will start to surge in with the first of two rounds that could bring quite a bit of rain. Expect heavy rainfall, without the wind, through Tuesday.

Round two, which comes behind round one, is of greater concern for development. The area in the Gulf, with a 70% chance of forming into a depression, is very likely to be Milton, the next name on the list. Milton replaces Michael from 2018, the worst storm to ever hit The Panhandle.

Where is this system headed?

Its development and track are uncertain. Models at this moment are honing it in south of Tampa. If it were to track further south, we'd increase our wind threats in South Florida.

How much rain should we expect?

The National Weather Service is estimating up to 8 inches of rain in Miami-Dade and up to 10 inches of rain in Broward over the four days, from Sunday to Wednesday. A Flood Watch could be issued. Luckily, we’ll be out of a King Tide cycle next week.

Monday looks to be the peak of the four-day rain event.

