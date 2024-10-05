State of emergency issued for Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe counties ahead of Milton

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties ahead of the Milton's impact.

DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 24-214, Emergency Management – Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday evening.

Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe counties are all included.

Other counties under the emergency declaration are Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia counties.