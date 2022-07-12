These Are 10 Best U.S. Jobs of 2022, According to New Research—Many Pay Over $100,000

The "perfect job" doesn't exist — but the most popular, sought-after roles have a few attributes in common: competitive salaries, a positive workplace culture and clear opportunities for career advancement. According to new research from Indeed, many of the top jobs are seeing rapid growth and offering six-figure salaries.

On Tuesday, Indeed released its latest report highlighting the 20 best jobs in America for 2022, focusing on positions with an average salary of at least $75,000, which was calculated as the mean of salaries listed in job postings for that role, and at least 25 job postings per one million total postings on the website. Indeed ranked jobs based on these two metrics and the growth rate of openings on its website for each job between 2019 and 2022.

Jobs in health care dominate the list, claiming four spots in the top 10, including the No. 1 job on the list: Registered nurse. As demand for health services continues to soar amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, an aging population and rise of people living with chronic health conditions are also fueling the need for more health-care professionals.

Here are the 10 best U.S. jobs in 2022, according to Indeed, along with the full list of the top 20 jobs here.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

1. Registered nurse

Average salary: $84,074

Percent of growth in number of job postings, 2019-2022: 34%

Education requirements: Associate or bachelor's degree in nursing, pass the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses

2. Optometrist

Average salary: $118,389

Percent of growth in number of job postings, 2019-2022: 121%

Education requirements: Bachelor's degree, pass the Optometry Admission Test, Doctor of Optometry degree, pass National Board of Examiners in Optometry exam

3. Site reliability engineer

Average salary: $137,324

Percent of growth in number of job postings, 2019-2022: 175%

Education requirements: Bachelor's degree, optional certifications

4. Real estate agent

Average salary: $82,015

Percent of growth in number of job postings, 2019-2022: 23%

Education requirements: High school diploma, pass real estate exam

5. Pharmacist

Average salary: $101,589

Percent of growth in number of job postings, 2019-2022: 83%

Education requirements: Bachelor's degree, Doctor of Pharmacy degree, pass North American Pharmacist Licensure Exam

6. Over-the-road truck driver

Average salary: $102,678

Percent of growth in number of job postings, 2019-2022: 242%

Education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent (not always required), commercial learner's permit (CLP), commercial driver's license (CDL)

7. Software engineer

Average salary: $126,127

Percent of growth in number of job postings, 2019-2022: 87%

Education requirements: Associate degree or bachelor's degree, optional certifications

8. Nurse practitioner

Average salary: $128,105

Percent of growth in number of job postings, 2019-2022: 100%

Education requirements: Associate or bachelor's degree in nursing, pass the NCLEX-RN exam, Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), pass a national NP board certification exam

9. Product designer

Average salary: $113,722

Percent of growth in number of job postings, 2019-2022: 128%

Education requirements: None; Bachelor's degree recommended

10. Solar consultant

Average salary: $121,329

Percent of growth in number of job postings, 2019-2022: 131%

Education requirements: Associate or bachelor's degree

Tech jobs moved down in Indeed's ranking compared to previous years, which could be driven, in part, by recent layoffs and hiring freezes within the sector, the report notes. Still, demand for workers remains "high across the board" despite "hiring getting softer in the tech industry," Scott Bonneau, the vice president of global talent attraction and HR analytics at Indeed, says.

As more forecasters warn that a recession is on the horizon, economists have told CNBC Make It that health care and tech are two of the most "recession-proof" industries that offer strong job security during economic downturns.

Check out:

The best way to 'instantly impress' any hiring manager, according to an HR exec who's hired thousands over 21 years at IBM

The top 10 industries job-seekers want to work in right now, according to new research

Signing bonuses, pay on demand and other fast-growing work perks companies are offering to attract new employees

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter