Threatening U.S. election officials is ‘domestic terrorism,' says Arizona's Secretary of State

Threats against election officials in the United States are acts of “domestic terrorism,” Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said Sunday.

Fontes thinks the U.S. Department of Justice is increasing its efforts to combat such a threat by “starting to prosecute.”

His remarks come as 38% of local election officials across the U.S. have reported experiencing “threats, harassment or abuse” for doing their jobs.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is calling out threats against this country's election officials as "domestic terrorism."

"One of the ways that I have been looking at this and addressing this is telling the really hard truth, and that is this: Threats against elections officials in the United States of America is domestic terrorism," Fontes said in a Sunday interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." He defined terrorism as "a threat or violence for a political outcome." "That's what this is," Fontes said.

His remarks come as local election officials have expressed concerns about safety as the battle for the White House heats up heading into November.

According to a report released earlier this month by the Brennan Center for Justice, 38% of local election officials across the U.S. have experienced "threats, harassment or abuse" just for doing their jobs, and more than half are concerned about their colleagues' safety.

The report also revealed that local election officials have sought to make elections safe and secure since the last election, with more than 90% of local election officials reporting that they've taken steps to increase election security such as participating in security trainings as well as updating polling place contingency plans and election technology.

Likewise, Fontes noted that he thinks the U.S. Department of Justice is "ramping up" its efforts to combat such threats by "starting to prosecute."

In March, the DOJ said it's investigating dozens of threats made to election workers, charging 20 individuals so far – 13 of them have already been convicted.

"We're working with law enforcement across the country to really start to address these things," he said. "It's not too little, too late, but we do have to address it for what it is."