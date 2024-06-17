Bodycam video shows shootout after 19-year-old killed parents, shot deputy in Tampa

Newly released body camera video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office captured the moment a deputy was shot during a shootout that left a family of three dead Saturday night in Tampa.

A woman initially called for help, saying her husband had been shot, NBC6 affiliate WFLA reported. However, while the caller was on the phone with the dispatcher, several more shots were reportedly heard on the phone.

Deputies later arrived at the scene, where they found Christos Alexander, 19, and his mother outside the home.

In the video, the deputy, 26-year-old Shane McGough, is heard yelling at Alexander's mom to get out of the house and for the teen to keep his hands up, not reach for his gun, and to let her walk toward authorities.

According to deputies, Alexander shot his mother in the back of the head and then shot and injured McGough.

Five deputies returned fire, hitting Alexander and knocking him to the ground, WFLA reported. However, he then crawled back to the home and barricaded himself inside, HCSO confirmed.

The HCSO SWAT team, crisis negotiators, and a robot arrived on scene to help enter the home, according to Sheriff Chad Chronister. Deputies used their robot to enter the home through the front door.

“Unfortunately, the first person we encounter on the ground is the father,” Chronister said. “The father had succumbed to his injuries.”

The SWAT Team then reportedly entered the home, where they discovered Alexander dead from his injuries in another room.

Deputies were called to the home 10 times before the deadly shooting, according to Chronister, mostly for mental health service and violence against his parents.

The sheriff said there was also an active risk protection order against Alexander that led to deputies seizing his guns. Investigators are working to find out how he obtained the gun used to kill his parents, WFLA stated.

Deputy McGough, who was injured in the shootout, was in good spirits and with family, Chronister said in a social media update.