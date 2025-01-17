Trump and China's Xi discuss TikTok, trade, fentanyl, president-elect says

President-elect Donald Trump said he spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping about TikTok, fentanyl, trade and more.

President-elect Donald Trump said he spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday about TikTok, fentanyl, trade and more.

"The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A.," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately," said the president-elect, who is set to be sworn into office on Monday.

"We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!" Trump wrote.

Trump's talk with Xi about TikTok came as the Supreme Court is expected to soon issue a ruling on whether to uphold a federal law that would effectively ban the popular video-sharing app in the U.S.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.