Trump Media stock drops more than 10% to open trading week

Trump Media shares dropped more than 10% in early trading Monday.

DJT's plunge followed a 12% decline in its share price on Friday.

Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social app used by its biggest shareholder, former President Donald Trump, had a high price of nearly $80 two weeks ago after it began trading as a publicly held company.

Its share price as of 10:15 a.m. ET Monday was $36.36 per share, before recovering a bit.

