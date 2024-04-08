Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump Media stock drops more than 10% to open trading week

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Aytac Unal/ | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • Trump Media shares dropped more than 10% in early trading.
  • DJT's plunge followed a 12% decline in its share price on Friday.
  • Trump Media had a high price of nearly $80 two weeks ago after it began trading as a publicly held company.

Trump Media shares dropped more than 10% in early trading Monday.

DJT's plunge followed a 12% decline in its share price on Friday.

Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social app used by its biggest shareholder, former President Donald Trump, had a high price of nearly $80 two weeks ago after it began trading as a publicly held company.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Its share price as of 10:15 a.m. ET Monday was $36.36 per share, before recovering a bit.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us