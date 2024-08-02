Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Turkey blocks Instagram throughout country amid complaints of censorship of Hamas-related posts

By Natasha Turak,CNBC

Didem Mente | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • The Turkish government did not disclose a reason for the ban nor how long it would be in place.
  • Reports however suggest the ban was a response to the Meta-owned platform removing posts related to the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Turkey blocked access to Instagram for its 85 million people, the country's Information and Communication Technologies Authority announced Friday morning.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

"Instagram.com has been blocked by a decision on the date of 02/08/2024," local media cited a post on the authority's website as saying. According to Turkish media, there are more than 50 million users of the photo-sharing app in the country.

The Turkish government did not disclose a reason for the ban nor how long it would be in place. Reports however suggest the ban was a response to the Meta-owned platform removing posts related to the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Turkey's Daily Sabah newspaper, which typically toes the government line, wrote in a headline that the ban was "over Haniyeh posts removal," referring to posts by users in the country expressing condolences over the Hamas leader's death on Wednesday.

Haniyeh, the head of the Palestinian militant organization's political wing, was killed in a blast in Tehran while visiting the country for the inauguration of its new president. Iranian officials and Hamas blame Israel for what they say is an assassination, while Israel has declined to comment.

Fahrettin Altun, head of Turkey's presidential communications and an aide to Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan, on Wednesday criticized Instagram, accusing it of censorship.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Delta says chaos after CrowdStrike outage cost it $550 million

news 33 mins ago

If you invested $1,000 in drugmaker Eli Lilly 10 years ago, here's how much money you'd have now

In a multi-paragraph post on X lamenting the death of "our dear brother Ismail Haniyeh," Altun wrote: "I also strongly condemn the social media platform Instagram which is actively preventing people from posting messages of condolences for the passing of Hamas leader Haniyeh without citing any policy violations."

"This is censorship, pure and simple," he added. "We will defend freedom of speech against these platforms that have showed many times that they are primarily in the service of global exploitative system of injustice."

CNBC has contacted Meta for comment.

Unlike the U.S. and many of its Western allies, Turkey does not consider Hamas to be a terrorist organization. Turkey's government has long been a vocal critic of Israel's military offensive in Gaza and its occupation of the Palestinian territories — although it maintains diplomatic and economic relations with Israel — and Turkish President Erdogan has described Hamas as "liberation fighters."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us