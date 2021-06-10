Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Economy

Watch Christine Lagarde Speaking After the ECB's Latest Rate Decision

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

Money Report

12 mins ago

Goldman CFO Says Inflation Likely Transitory But a Sharp Rise Would Have ‘Negative Consequences'

investing 12 mins ago

Goldman Sachs Requires Employees to Report Their Vaccination Status Ahead of Return to Offices

The ECB held off making any significant moves Thursday, keeping interest rates and coronavirus stimulus unchanged.

Investors will likely look out for any comments from Lagarde on when its massive monetary stimulus might start to be wound down.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

EconomyMarketsfinanceBanksEuropean Central Bank
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us